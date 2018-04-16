Southeastern Plans for Future After Bankruptcy Filing

Store Remodels

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers also is continuing plans to remodel and upgrade several stores after its bankruptcy filing earlier this year.

“Actually, it’s accelerated it,” Hucker said in local news report from the ribbon cutting ceremony during the grand reopening event of the newly renovated Winn-Dixie in northern St. Johns County in Florida.

The reorganization plan reduced the grocer’s debt by more than $500 million, and after closing 94 stores, the company will continue to operate 580 stores under the Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, Harveys and Fresco y Mas banners in seven southern states.

The newly renovated store features 1,400 new natural and organic items as well as artisan pizzas and sub sandwich shop.