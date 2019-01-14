Southeastern Grocers’ Anthony Hucker Joins NRF Board

The National Retail Federation (NRF) added three new members to its board of directors, including Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, at the trade group’s annual winter board meeting held during NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show.

Also joining the board were Sergio Rojas, CEO of Dominion Jewelers, and Tiffany Zarfas Williams, owner of Luggage Shop of Lubbock. The three new members will serve two years, until January 2021.



“We are delighted these leaders from across the industry have joined our board and will offer diverse perspectives and insights on the rapidly evolving retail industry,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NRF. “From the owners of small independent stores to the CEOs of major corporations, each of our board members has been selected because of their outstanding leadership, their invaluable insights into the future of retail, and their commitment to NRF’s role in advocating for retailers of all sizes in Washington.”

Additionally, new NRF executive committee board members include John Furner, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., who was named second vice chair.

Among the existing board members are Shay and Christopher Baldwin, chairman, president and CEO of Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s Wholesale Club and chairman of the NRF board.

NRF represents discount and department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet retailers from the United States and more than 45 other countries.

Southeastern Grocers is No. 11 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, while Walmart is No. 1.