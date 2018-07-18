SE Grocers Rewards Loyalty Program Debuts

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has introduced SE Grocers rewards, its much-heralded revamped loyalty program targeting two things customers value the most: food and fuel. The program enables shoppers to amass points during checkout at any Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie location, and points can then be redeemed for savings on groceries or on fuel at participating Shell or other select fuel stations.

“We are committed to providing a shopping experience our customers can count on,” noted Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers. “In service of being a great place to shop, we are launching a new rewards program that is designed to best meet the everyday needs of our customers and associates. SE Grocers rewards will allow customers to redeem savings on fuel and groceries, combining the two greatest reward aspects our customers have told us mean the most to them.”

“Coming together with Southeastern Grocers to provide a great rewards program for our customers is something we are excited about,” added Todd Gulbransen, North American loyalty manager for Houston-based Shell Retail. “We know that customers are always looking for value and great ways to be rewarded, and we are proud that the Fuel Rewards program is an additional benefit for those shopping at Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.”

Customers at all of the above-named Southeastern Grocers banners will now be able to use an SE Grocers rewards card to start earning points toward savings on groceries and fuel. The program offer bonus points on hundreds of products across the stores, and customers can check their receipts for even more ways to earn points. For further flexibility, points will be available for up to two years, expiring Dec. 31 of the following calendar year.

To enable them to transition seamlessly to SE Grocers rewards, customers who hand over a rewards card at checkout will get a new SE Grocers rewards card and welcome kit. The value of unredeemed Plenti points earned in stores will carry over to the SE Grocers rewards program for all fully registered customers. SE Grocers rewards members who swipe an SE Grocers rewards card at participating Shell-branded stations will be enrolled in the Fuel Rewards program and receive Gold Status, saving them an additional 5 cents per gallon on every fill, up to 20 gallons.

To mark the new program’s debut, Southeastern Grocers and Shell will surprise the first 100 customers at Shell-branded station in select markets with up to $40 per vehicle of free fuel. Customers can go to the Southeastern Grocers banners’ Facebook pages for updates on free-fuel events in their areas through the end of July.

SE Grocers rewards is part of the company’s reinvention of itself after its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which led to the reorganization of its business and the closure of underperforming stores, along with an accelerated schedule of remodels and upgrades for the remaining locations.

The grocer’s previous loyalty program, American Express’ Plenti, which in 2017 it became the first grocer to join, ceased operations earlier this month. One of the key reasons for that initiative’s failure was the common consumer complaint that it made points difficult to redeem.

SEG worked with Excentus Corp., a Dallas-based provider of loyalty marketing and technology solutions, on the new program.

One of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, Southeastern Grocers operates grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company ranked 11th on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.