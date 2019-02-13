Winn-Dixie Expands Charitable Donations to Louisiana Children’s Hospital

Building on its community donation program to raise funds for pediatric care, Winn-Dixie has taken on an expanded role as presenting sponsor for the 2019 King Cake Festival, which benefits Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Additionally, the grocer has once again rolled out a community donation program across its Louisiana stores to support Ochsner. Through Tuesday, March 5, customers at all 29 of the banner’s locations in the state can make donations at the register, and a percentage of its king cake sales during the Mardi Gras season will go to benefit the hospital.

“We are truly excited to take this next step in our partnership with Ochsner Hospital for Children as we continue to deepen our roots and further solidify our enduring commitment to communities across Louisiana,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “Winn-Dixie has a strong history in Louisiana, and we’re proud to be rooted in this region for more than 60 years. We’re always looking for ways we can improve the health and happiness of our local communities, which is why we are passionate about supporting Ochsner and other organizations that share our compassion for the people we serve.”

In support of Ochsner, Winn-Dixie teamed with Riverdale High School’s Talented Arts Program to create 63 custom-designed second-line umbrellas, representing the grocer’s 63-year history in South Louisiana. The umbrellas, which were showcased at the Jan. 29 King Cake Festival, will also go to select Winn-Dixie stores along parade routes across the greater New Orleans area. Winn-Dixie will also participate in Ochsner’s annual parade, for which young patients decorate wagons like floats and will march through the hospital with the festive second-line umbrellas.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, together with Ochsner, Winn-Dixie will fulfill a Mardi Gras wish for a young patient and his or her family members by hosting them as special guests on its float for the Krewe of Argus parade.

“The Ochsner Hospital for Children family is so grateful that New Orleans has embraced King Cake Festival and its cause,” said Thomas Harris Jr., VP of pediatrics at the hospital. “The generosity of our sponsors, including Winn-Dixie, and attendees touches the lives of so many in our community by helping us provide the quality health care our kids need and deserve.”

Further, Winn-Dixie will host pop-up community parking-lot events at stores along parade routes, offering performances by regional musicians and local food items like jambalaya and boiled crawfish. The umbrellas decorated by Riverdale High School will be raffled off to customers at these events.

Ochsner Health System is Louisiana’s largest nonprofit academic health care system.

A subsidiary of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, which is No. 11 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, Winn-Dixie operates stores in five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.