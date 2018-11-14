In Food Industry CSR, Hunger and Health Stand Out

Unsurprisingly, “the most prominent and obviously well-aligned cause you see in [food industry corporate social responsibility] campaigns is hunger,” observes Megan Strand, director of communications at Rye, N.Y.-based Engage for Good, which provides best practices, tips and trends for organizations that want to engage consumers and/or employees on social issues. “Savvy retailers understand the importance of making that focus on hunger … a local one, so that donations generated flow directly to the surrounding community.”

Examples of this include an annual program that White Plains, N.Y.-based independent grocery wholesaler Krasdale Foods ran this past May, Shop to Feed the Kids, while a second yearly initiative, Shop to Give, is slated for November, with all proceeds going to City Harvest hunger-relief efforts in the New York metropolitan area served by Krasdale.