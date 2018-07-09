Winn-Dixie Debuts 3 Remodeled LA Stores

Winn-Dixie has remodeled three stores in Louisiana to improve the shopping experience. To reintroduce their respective communities to the overhauled Northshore locations in Covington and Mandeville, La., ribbon-cutting ceremonies were scheduled for Sept. 8.

“Winn-Dixie is proud to continue our strong commitment of more than 60 years to Louisiana communities with our three newly remodeled Covington and Mandeville stores, offering exceptional service and the freshest products at the right price,” noted Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of the grocer’s parent company, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers. “We take pride in the renewal of our stores, but we are also honored to engage in solid community partnerships, which help to make St. Tammany Parish, and the region, stronger.” Added Hucker: “Louisiana is an area rich in culture and heritage, and our customers can count on us to honor that tradition by offering unique local products and serving the people of this wonderful community. Celebrating Winn-Dixie Day with Northshore leaders and community partners allows us to show support for local organizations and loyal customers who have supported Winn-Dixie for the past 60 years.”

The first 500 customers to arrive at each store on Saturday, Sept. 8 get a mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500. Additionally, Hucker and Covington Mayor Mike Cooper will be on hand to welcome customers at the Hwy 21 store on Sept. 8 at a free Community Celebration Event for Winn-Dixie Day. The first 250 celebration attendees receive a free Winn-Dixie mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500. Activities include a charity Giant Jenga Tournament in which community members can participate for a chance to make a $2,500 donation to a local charity of their choice, free food sampling from local brands, and live entertainment.

Among the features of the renovated stores are:

New façade signage and a fresh, contemporary color palette and modern store signage inside

An updated farm-fresh produce department with a bigger selection of fruits and vegetables, including organics

An improved deli with expanded grab-and-go meal options

A broad assortment of easy lunch and dinner options, including a hot bar with rotisserie chicken, a wing bar with various flavor varieties, and Smokehouse BBQ and ready-made salads

An expanded bakery department with new selections, displays and fresh bread daily

A new selection of SE Grocers Naturally Better products, offering a large variety of gluten-free, organic and natural items

More beer selections, including craft beer and a variety of fine wines

A full-service meat department with an on-site butcher to cut meat by request

An updated seafood department with new expanded seafood varieties, among them fresh whole fish and the ability to choose a convenient Seafood Made Easy meal to reduce cooking time

A new HBC section with expanded offerings

Expanded grocery aisles with more products and assortments

A refreshed floral department with a wide variety of new products arriving daily

According to a company spokeswoman contacted by Progressive Grocer, since the summer of 2017, Winn-Dixie has remodeled eight stores in Louisiana: one store each in Baton Rouge, New Orleans East, Laplace, Luling, Marrerro and Mandeville, and two stores in Covington.

Winn-Dixie has stores in five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Southeastern Grocers is No. 11 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.