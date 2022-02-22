Hy-Vee Officially Expanding to Kentucky

Hy-Vee Inc. has unveiled its impending expansion into Kentucky by releasing details about its first store opening in the Bluegrass State. The grocer has secured about 12 acres at the SouthPointe Commons retail and lifestyle center, located at 7405 Bardstown Road in Louisville, and submitted its initial plans to the city. The approximately 150,000-square-foot store is tentatively slated to open in 2023.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” noted Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Kentucky.”

The Louisville store will be one of the company’s first locations to open in the southeast United States. Recently, the company revealed that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, among them Indiana, where the first store will be in the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville; Kentucky; Tennessee; and Alabama.

Hy-Vee will reveal additional information related to the location as details are finalized.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.