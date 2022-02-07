Hy-Vee Partners in Release of Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has released Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet, the fifth varietal in its expanding lineup in the premium wine category. The small number of channels through which the premium product can be purchased includes Hy-Vee stores.

“I am extremely pleased to be releasing our Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet, a wine which has been expertly hand-crafted with meticulous detail,” said Janelle Anderson, CEO of Minneapolis-based Fresh Vine Wine. “The introduction of this premium wine represents further progress in our business objectives to leverage our presence at retail to increase distribution and fuel our growth. As part of our distribution initiative, we are excited to offer this limited release through our retail partner, Hy-Vee supermarkets. Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet is another strong product that elegantly complements our growing lineup of better-for-you wines and appeals to the accelerating growth in the $69 billion wine category.”

According to the company's website, “Fresh Vine Wine does not contain animal byproducts, and is gluten-free, providing that perfect wine pairing to whatever your preference may be.” Additionally, the site notes, “With careful oversight from our expert winemaking team, we pay close attention to every gram of sugar, calorie and carb that goes into each varietal during our proprietary farming and fermentation process.”

In addition to the Hy-Vee partnership, Elite Fresh Vine Wine club members will also be able to order the cabernet through an allocation starting in mid-February.

Continued Anderson: “The release of Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet could not come at a better time, as we just experienced record-breaking consumer awareness and sales of our existing products after major shareholders Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough appeared across national media following [Fresh Vine Wine] IPO day. Consequently, we are truly excited to capitalize on this momentum to continue to grow our brand.”

Having adopted a strategy of accelerating growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding its product offerings and growing its team, Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury retailing for between $14.99 and $22.99.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.