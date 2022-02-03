Wine Now Available Via Misfits Market

E-grocer Misfits Market is now in the wine business. The online retailer is enabling customers to choose from curated bundles of three-and six-bottle bundles starting at $35.99 and $92.99, respectively.

“The wine bundles are curated for casual drinkers and knowledgeable enthusiasts alike, reflecting selections from both well-known and lesser-known varieties from up-and-coming regions like Sicily and South Africa,” a blog post on Misfits Market’s website explained. “The assortment spans red, white, rosé and sparkling styles, many made with sustainable practices, low sulfites or low winemaking intervention (i.e., natural wines).”

Some of the bundles are Picks for Pasta Night, consisting of wines that pair well with tomato-forward dishes; Cheese Board Companions, meant to accompany salty appetizers; Weeknight Wines, a selection of reds, whites and rosés that serve as palate cleansers; California Dreamin’, reflecting the state’s diverse climate; and Straight from the Mediterranean, a collection of whites and reds from Italy, Spain and France.

“Our approach to wine is similar to our grocery sourcing, for which we leverage direct partnerships with farmers and food producers to source organic produce and other high-quality groceries at a discount,” the blog post noted. “By searching high and low to find quality wines in places others don’t often look, we’re able to pass along savings directly to the consumer. And, because we’re sourcing directly from suppliers, fewer resources are wasted in getting it to you versus a traditional store.”

Customers can log into their account during their regular Misfits Market shopping window to buy any of the curated wine bundles in the dedicated Wine aisle, with no order minimum for wine. The bundled are shipped separately from groceries in recycled cardboard boxes that are 100% recyclable with eco-friendly padding. On delivery, recipients must present a government-issued ID and the signature of someone 21 years of age or older is required.

Wine isn’t available via Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, and can’t be sent to P.O. boxes or APO addresses.