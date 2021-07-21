Misfits Market Embarks on Summer Road Trip

Misfits Market is on the move. The online grocery provider is going on a mobile tour this summer, setting up pop-up trucks at 18 sites in the South, East Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

The trucks will be parked at popular beachfront and lakefront locations (see locations below), offering a variety of sustainably sourced food sold at discount prices. In keeping with its mission, Misfits Market will take the opportunity to share information on food waste and sustainability with customers and encourage new B2C memberships through QR codes on the exterior of the vehicles.

“By bringing Misfits Market's pop-up vehicle to these 18 destinations, we're introducing more people to our shopping platform for sustainably-sourced foods that cost up to 40% less than grocery store prices. We are focused on providing everyone access to high-quality food, whether they live in a food desert or are on a beach vacation,” said Abhi Ramesh, CEO.

The mobile tour has a fundraising element as well. Visitors can donate to Feeding America through Misfit Market’s tour handle on the Venmo payment app and, in turn, receive organic fruit ice pops and cookies and a chance to win free groceries.

Driven by its mission to bring affordable, quality food to more people, New Jersey-based Misfits Market leverages direct relationships with growers and producers to reduce food waste at scale and eliminate inefficiencies in the food system. Misfits Market currently delivers to Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin.