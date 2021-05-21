Save A Lot Celebrates Summer With 99-Day Seasonal Campaign

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot is helping shoppers welcome sunnier times ahead with a new “99 Days of Summer” promotional campaign that kicks off on Memorial Day, May 31, and ends on Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend.

The chain's first summer-long campaign features daily deals, weekly offers, product giveaways and a sweepstakes that includes a grand prize worth up to $9,999. Digital coupon offers and digital scratch-offs are part of the program, too.

“As the days ahead are getting ever brighter, we’re ready to infuse some much-deserved joy into summer that will surely bring excitement to each and every one of our customers – especially after the year we’ve all had,” said Tim Schroder, SVP of marketing.

In other company news, Save a Lot is getting ready to unveil store renovations in the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg area of Florida with a grand reopening on June 4 and 5 at the Tampa location on Bearss Avenue. The two-day event will include an appearance by a National Football League “guest” and the presentation of a check donated to the nonprofit Feeding Tampa Bay organization.

Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The St. Louis-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.