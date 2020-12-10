4 Nashville Save A Lot Stores Sold to Local Investor

Nashville-based real estate investment firm J. Word Enterprises has bought Nashville’s four Save A Lot grocery stores.

The company is led by Jason Word, a Nashville native who has focused much of his efforts on the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood in which he grew up. Through his discussions with Save A Lot, Word found an opportunity to make a greater impact on the community at large and decided to invest as the grocer aims to convert corporate-owned stores to local operations.

“My grandmother owned a grocery store in Brooklyn Heights so I’m honored and excited to carry on a little bit of her legacy,” Word said. “Partnering with a strong national brand like Save A Lot opens up so many doors for the community, and I look forward to exploring the breadth of opportunities.”

The stores now owned by J. Word Enterprises are located at: 5404 Charlotte Ave,1113 Murfreesboro Pike, 1134 Gallatin Pike S and 2400 Clarksville Pike.

The purchase will make J. Word Enterprises Save A Lot’s retail partner in Nashville, and grant J. Word Properties ownership of the building and land at the Clarksville Pike location.

Word has appointed Rachel Jones director of grocery operations to ensure that the stores meet the demands of the community and deliver quality shopping experiences. Jones, a local and Tennessee State University graduate, brings 11 years of experience as a Save A Lot store and district manager to her new role.

“We are very pleased to have J. Word Enterprises join our Save A Lot network as our retail partner in Nashville,” said Kenneth McGrath, the food retailer’s CEO. “As a local owner and operator, Jason and his team have great insight into the community’s needs and will be well positioned to respond and serve customers as only a neighborhood grocer can. We’re looking forward to working together and continuing to serve the Nashville community.”

St. Louis-based Sav A Lot has more than 1,100 corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. Held by private equity firm Onex Corp., the company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.