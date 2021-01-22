Save A Lot Launches Sweepstakes

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has ushered in 2021 with a national sweepstakes in which one winner will win a year’s supply of free groceries. Through Feb. 9, consumers can take part by going online and signing up for Save A Lot’s Smart Shopper Rewards program. Enrollees will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes, with the winner revealed after the promotion closes.

“We’re thrilled to be kicking off the New Year with a fun sweepstakes that will surely make for a brighter year for one fortunate family,” noted Tim Schroder, SVP of marketing at Save A Lot. “2020 was such a challenging year for so many that we wanted to come up with a way to get everyone feeling optimistic about all that 2021 has to offer, and what better way to start the year off on a positive note than providing a year’s supply of high-quality grocery items from your neighborhood value grocer? We hope it helps alleviate some financial burdens for those who win.”