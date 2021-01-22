Save A Lot Launches Sweepstakes
Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has ushered in 2021 with a national sweepstakes in which one winner will win a year’s supply of free groceries. Through Feb. 9, consumers can take part by going online and signing up for Save A Lot’s Smart Shopper Rewards program. Enrollees will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes, with the winner revealed after the promotion closes.
“We’re thrilled to be kicking off the New Year with a fun sweepstakes that will surely make for a brighter year for one fortunate family,” noted Tim Schroder, SVP of marketing at Save A Lot. “2020 was such a challenging year for so many that we wanted to come up with a way to get everyone feeling optimistic about all that 2021 has to offer, and what better way to start the year off on a positive note than providing a year’s supply of high-quality grocery items from your neighborhood value grocer? We hope it helps alleviate some financial burdens for those who win.”
No purchase is necessary to enter or win the sweepstakes, and the contest is open to all legal U.S. residents age 18 and older.
Save A Lot has more than 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The St. Louis-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.