Save A Lot More Than Doubles Holiday Food Donation

Save A Lot’s Bags for a Brighter Holiday program exceeded its goal of 100,000 bags by 85%, with 185,481 bags of food purchased donated across the country. $830,000-plus worth of food — more than twice what was donated in the 2019 program — will feed families in need this season, thanks to the help and generosity of the retailer’s customers.

The annual program, which started in November, allowed Save A Lot customers across the country to support their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of high-quality food to donate to local food charities and pantries, including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, and numerous local and regional food banks. Each bag was stocked with private label and brand- name food items, among them pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot.

“We’re humbled by the success of our Bags for a Brighter Holiday program this year, especially during such a challenging year for most,” said Kenneth McGrath, CEO of Save A Lot. “We’ve really seen communities come together and support families in need, which is what this program is all about. It is a true representation of the generosity and support of each of our valued customers, and we can’t thank them enough for helping local families in need when it matters most.”

The discount grocer also played its part in fighting hunger. To further amplify the program’s impact, the grocery chain matched donation efforts for more than 200 top-selling stores, with a financial contribution to each store’s partner charity, coming to nearly $105,000 in additional local support. A total of 718 Save A Lot stores participated in the program, with 27 stores selling more than 1,000 bags:

Traverse City, Michigan (1115 S. Garfield Avenue)

Tampa, Florida (2271 E. Bearss Avenue)

Florissant, Missouri. (468 N. Lindbergh Boulevard)

Lexington, Tennessee (421 S. Broad Street)

Upper Sandusky, Ohio (415 West Church Street)

Hazard, Kentucky (163 Citizens Lane)

Hazard, Kentucky (52 Grand Vue Plaza)

Whitwell, Tennessee (13205 Highway 28)

St. Louis (91 N. Oaks Plaza)

Forestville, Maryland (7782 Marlboro Pike)

Brookhaven, Mississippi (840 Brookway Boulevard)

Tyrone, Pennsylvania (111 W 13 th Street)

Wellsville, Ohio (325 Wells Avenue)

North Collins, New York (10833 Main Street)

Clearwater, Florida (1209 Cleveland Street)

South Williamsport, Pennsylvania (1215 W Sern Avenue)

Albany, Kentucky (415 Burkesville Road)

Ontario, New York (1250 State Route 104)

Monticello, Kentucky (1500 N Main Street)

North Tonawanda, New York (1365 Nash Road)

LaFollette, Tennessee (2010 Jacksboro Pike)

Canton, Ohio (2928 Cleveland Avenue South)

Lock Haven, Pennsylvania (120 E Walnut Street)

London, Kentucky (21 Middle Ground Way)

Cookeville, Tennessee (116 South Willow Avenue)

Athens, Texas (505 S. Palestine Street)

Inez, Kentucky (6127 Bypass Route 645)

In 2019, Save A Lot customers donated 82,676 bags — more than $411,000 worth of food — to supply food to hungry families.

In addition to supplying bags of food to charities, Save A Lot recently introduced the Round Up at the Register program this past summer. The charitable program enables customers to round up their transaction total to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change they would have received to Feeding America member food banks, as well as other local charities identified by each store.

Save A Lot has more than 1,000 stores in 33 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The St. Louis-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.