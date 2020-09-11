Save A Lot Spreads Holiday Cheer, One Bag at a Time

Save A Lot is kicking off its season of holiday giving with the food retailer's annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donation program.

Now through Dec. 31, customers can purchase pre-assembled bags of food for $4.49 as they’re checking out at the register at any of Save A Lot’s 825 participating stores nationwide. Each bag is stocked with private label and brand-name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot. All bags will be donated to local food charities and pantries, among them the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and numerous regional food banks.

In its fifth year, the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program continues to grow donations year over year, with a 2020 goal of 100,000 bags donated. In 2019, Save A Lot customers donated 82,676 bags – more than $411,000 worth of food – to support families in need.

“Now more than ever, families across the United States are in need of our help, and we’re thrilled to be bringing back the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program for the fifth year, in which we, along with the help of local customers, can provide food to those in need,” said Kenneth McGrath, CEO of Save A Lot. “We strive to support the local communities in which we operate each and every day, and this program is a true partnership with our customers. Their generosity, which helps put smiles on families’ faces across the country during the holidays and beyond, is what makes this program so special.”

Save A Lot has more than 1,100 corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. Held by private equity firm Onex Corp., the St. Louis-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.