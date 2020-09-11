Giant Co. to Donate 10,000 Turkeys

The Giant Co. is making a historic donation in advance of Thanksgiving Day.

The food retailer will donate 10,000 turkeys to 28 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company is also launching a new fall food drive to encourage its customers to become part of the solution to hunger by donating nonperishable food.

“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of the Giant Co. “In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise – including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why, in addition to increasing the number of turkeys we’re donating, we’re announcing a new chain-wide food drive. We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.”

In addition, throughout November, Giant Co. team members will volunteer at 10 food banks, serving families in communities across the company’s footprint. They will spend the day packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves to help the busy nonprofits prepare for the holiday season.

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, all Giant and Martin stores will host a food drive to further stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations. Customers will find a bin at each store entrance where they can drop off nonperishable products that will be donated to local food pantries. Customers may donate items from home or purchase the products they wish to donate in the store. Some of the most requested items by food banks include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, whole grain pasta, oatmeal and canned soups.

From Nov. 13 through Nov 26, customers also have the opportunity to donate free turkey certificates at the register in-store or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which Giant or Martin's will make a $10 donation to a local food bank.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing more than 33,000 associates to support nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, more than 125 online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.