Reasor’s Offers Customers ‘Taste of the Holidays’

Reasor’s has rolled out a celebration of holiday flavors via limited-edition items available through Dec. 29.

The Taste of the Holidays program includes Holiday Dinners, which can be ordered in store or online and then delivered or picked up at the curb with minimal contact. Among the other items offered are a range of side dishes in the deli and party trays that can be pre-ordered

Specific items offered through the promotion are as follows:

Holiday hams, turkeys and more

Holiday catering trays

Seasonal bakery goods, including Reasor’s Original Signature Caramelized Pecan Dutch Apple Pie, Decadent Cookies, holiday cakes and other seasonal treats

Complete Heat-and-Serve holiday dinners

Holiday décor and floral arrangements

Tahlequah, Okla.-based Reasor’s has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. The employee-owned company provides jobs for nearly 2,500 associates.