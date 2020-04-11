Press enter to search
Close search

Reasor’s Offers Customers ‘Taste of the Holidays’

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Reasor’s Offers Customers ‘Taste of the Holidays’

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 11/04/2020
Reasor’s Offers Customers ‘Taste of the Holidays’
Reasor's Taste of the Holiday seasonal promotion offers a variety of limited-edition items.

Reasor’s has rolled out a celebration of holiday flavors via limited-edition items available through Dec. 29.

The Taste of the Holidays program includes Holiday Dinners, which can be ordered in store or online and then delivered or picked up at the curb with minimal contact. Among the other items offered are a range of side dishes in the deli and party trays that can be pre-ordered

Specific items offered through the promotion are as follows:

  • Holiday hams, turkeys and more
  • Holiday catering trays
  • Seasonal bakery goods, including Reasor’s Original Signature Caramelized Pecan Dutch Apple Pie, Decadent Cookies, holiday cakes and other seasonal treats
  • Complete Heat-and-Serve holiday dinners
  • Holiday décor and floral arrangements

Tahlequah, Okla.-based Reasor’s has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. The employee-owned company provides jobs for nearly 2,500 associates.

Also Worth Reading

Reasor's Kicks Off 2020 With Health-and-Wellness Focus

Grocer launches new assortment and promotion in January

USDA Expanding Online Grocery Assistance Programs

New food retailers, including independents, join efforts

Sprouts Rolls Out Holiday Offerings, Pre-ordering Cat Cora

Sprouts Rolls Out Holiday Offerings, Pre-Ordering

Celeb chef Cat Cora to join grocer on Instagram for seasonal cooking demo

Giant Co. Zooms Into Holidays With Free Cooking Classes

Live online sessions scheduled for both kids and adults through year end

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Pharmacy
Reasor’s David McGehee Named Pharmacy Program Director of the Year
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Reasor's Kicks Off 2020 With Health-and-Wellness Focus