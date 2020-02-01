Press enter to search
Reasor's Kicks Off 2020 With Health-and-Wellness Focus

By Gina Acosta - 01/02/2020
Reasor’s operates 17 grocery stores and two convenience stores throughout northeastern Oklahoma. 

Reasor’s is making it easier than ever for consumers to kick off 2020 with a focus on health and wellness.

The Tahlequah, Okla.-based grocer is launching a new assortment of wellness products that help promote good health. The retailer will be also tagging shelves throughout its health and beauty departments that will call out self-care, prevention and pharmacist-recommended items to make health-and-wellness shopping easier for consumers. 

Additionally, the grocer is offering a promotion, Think Well, that encourages shoppers to buy health-and-wellness products on sale throughout the month of January.

Also during January, customers will be able to sample healthy products from such dietary concepts as plant-based, Paleo, ketogenic and more.

Reasor's New Pharmacy Platform Ties Together Mobile App, Texting, Website

Tech launched in partnership with mscripts

Reasor’s David McGehee Named Pharmacy Program Director of the Year

Honored by AWG subsidiary Valu Merchandisers Co.

