Reasor's Kicks Off 2020 With Health-and-Wellness Focus

Reasor’s is making it easier than ever for consumers to kick off 2020 with a focus on health and wellness.

The Tahlequah, Okla.-based grocer is launching a new assortment of wellness products that help promote good health. The retailer will be also tagging shelves throughout its health and beauty departments that will call out self-care, prevention and pharmacist-recommended items to make health-and-wellness shopping easier for consumers.

Additionally, the grocer is offering a promotion, Think Well, that encourages shoppers to buy health-and-wellness products on sale throughout the month of January.

Also during January, customers will be able to sample healthy products from such dietary concepts as plant-based, Paleo, ketogenic and more.

Reasor’s operates 17 grocery stores and two convenience stores throughout northeastern Oklahoma.