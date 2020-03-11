Sprouts Rolls Out Holiday Offerings, Pre-Ordering

Sprouts Farmers Market has kicked off the holidays with fresh, healthy and convenient selections across its stores and online. Through Nov. 23, shoppers can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals, and party trays online, or by texting HOLIDAY to 50392.

Customers may pick up their orders until Thanksgiving Day at noon. December pre-orders resume Dec. 7 through Dec. 21. Shoppers can pre-order the following items:

No-Antibiotics-Ever Natural Turkey: 12 pounds for $20.28, 18 pounds for $30.42

Free-Range Organic Turkey:10 pounds for $29.99

USDA Choice Beef Rib Roast: 8 pounds for $79.92

No-Antibiotics-Ever Spiral-sliced Ham: 8 pounds for $23.92

No-Antibiotics-Ever Uncured and Sugar-Free, Spiral-sliced Ham: 8 pounds for $31.92

“Shoppers are particularly interested in the quality of the meats they’re preparing for their families this year,” noted Sprouts Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. “Sprouts’ natural turkeys are raised with no antibiotics ever, and Sprouts’ organic turkeys are free-range and fed a certified-organic diet on family-run farms.”

Priced at $35.99 to $79.99, the grocer’s ready-to-heat and -serve prepared meals include traditional trimmings and seasonal sides, with main courses such as Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast for two, or party-sized portions for six to eight of a Natural Whole Turkey, USDA Choice Boneless Rib Roast or Spiral-sliced Ham, along with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. For those seeking a vegan option, Sprouts offers a prepared 40-ounce Gardein Roast meal, which includes cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Take & Bake Sourdough Loaf. Also available are ready-to-serve party trays for $15.99 to $44.99.

Starting Nov. 11, customers can place delivery and curbside pickup orders for holiday meats, prepared meals and thousands of holiday ingredients online. Prepared meals can be ordered as gifts for faraway friends and families to pick up at their local Sprouts stores. Thanksgiving Day delivery is available while supplies last. Customers can place orders using their Sprouts accounts and link their Instacart Express Memberships.

Additionally, in celebration of the season, Sprouts will host an Instagram Live cooking demo with “Iron Chef” star Cat Cora on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. PST. During the demo, Cora will show how to make her Cornbread, Sausage and Apple Stuffing recipe.

“Growing up in the South, we made all our family recipes from scratch using fresh and seasonal ingredients,” said Cora. “This stuffing reminds me of the flavors of cooler seasons back home ... apples, sausage, cornbread. I hope everyone can enjoy the goodness and love of this recipe during their holiday meals this year!”

Sprouts’ stores will be open Thanksgiving 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Christmas Eve 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; and open New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.-10 p.m. (regular hours). Sprouts stressed that it’s closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19 and regularly providing associates with the latest safety guidance.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs more than 35,000 team members at 340-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.