Sprouts Expansion on Target in Q3

The continued penetration of Sprouts Farmers Market in the Tampa, Florida, area has the natural and organic grocer on track to achieve its 2020 growth targets.

Sprouts opened its newest store on Aug. 12, northeast of Tampa, the first of three planned locations following the company's entry into the market in 2017. There was a light crowd on hand for the opening of the 30,000-square-foot store, as was to be expected at 7 a.m. on a Wednesday, but traffic will surely build as word spreads among residents of the densely populated area about Sprouts' brand of food retailing.

The latest opening has Sprouts on track to open a total of 20 stores this year. It opened 10 new stores during the first half of the year and ended the second quarter on June 28 with 350 locations. Since then, Sprouts has opened stores in Baltimore, Tyler, Texas and Seminole, FL. It has also revealed upcoming openings in the following locations:

Aug. 26, Eastvale, California

Sept. 2, Santa Barbara, California

Sept. 30, Dresher, Pa.

Oct. 14, Houston

Oct. 28, Tampa

When stores in those communities open, shoppers can expect a presentation of merchandise similar to what shoppers experienced at the newest location in Tampa. That's because Sprouts is looking to shrink the size of its prototype closer to the 20,000-square-foot range from the current size of roughly 30,000 square feet. Most of the stores opening this year tend to be larger than the company would like going forward because they were already in the development pipeline when the decision was made to think smaller.

For a look at what to expect from Sprouts at its upcoming 2020 openings, see below ...