Giant Co. Zooms Into Holidays With Free Cooking Classes
The Giant Co’s team of nutritionists are ready to train aspiring chefs from 6 to 99 years of age with a series of free Zoom classes inspired by the holidays.The live online classes will be conducted this November and December.
“From meal idea fatigue to getting kids in a festive holiday spirit, the Giant Co.’s team of nutritionists are here to help,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. “The Giant Co. understands the importance of bringing families together at the table to connect over a meal, including helping to prepare that meal or holiday treat together, too.”
On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs age 6 and under will enjoy a story and create seasonal snacks to celebrate the fall and winter holidays. The complete schedule includes:
- Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.: Caterpillar Grapes
- Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Apple Nachos
- Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.: Turkey Treat Cups
- Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m.: Pumpkin Dip
- Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.: French Toast with Pears and Honey Yogurt
- Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.: Menorah Snack for Hanukkah
- Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.: Apple & Pomegranate Wreath
- Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.: Polar Bear Snacks
- Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m.: New Year’s Fruit Rockets
Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic, and then make a healthy yet seasonal snack. The schedule includes:
- Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.: Turkey Face Sandwich
- Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.: Apple Salsa with Homemade Cinnamon Chips
- Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.: Chocolate Dipped Fruit Cornucopias
- Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.: Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites
- Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.: Melted Snowman Greek Yogurt Bark
- Dec. 16 at 4p.m.: Avocado Tree Toast
Nutritionists will highlight Family Meals for adults on various dates and times. The schedule
includes:
- Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.: Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
- Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.: Overnight Maple Apple Pie Slow Cooker Oatmeal
- Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.: Pork Chops with Spiced Butternut Squash
- Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.: Turkey Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
- Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.: Autumn Beef & Kale Stew
- Nov. 28 at 8 pm.: Mexican Turkey Breakfast Pizza
- Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.: Sheet Pan Chicken with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts
- Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.: Winter Minestrone
- Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.: Instant Pot Squash Mac & Cheese
- Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.: Holiday Movie Night Snack Board
All classes are free to attend, but advance online registration is required for each class. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. Additionally, customers can earn 200 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class, according to the company.
The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.