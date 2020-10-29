Giant Co. Zooms Into Holidays With Free Cooking Classes

The Giant Co’s team of nutritionists are ready to train aspiring chefs from 6 to 99 years of age with a series of free Zoom classes inspired by the holidays.The live online classes will be conducted this November and December.

“From meal idea fatigue to getting kids in a festive holiday spirit, the Giant Co.’s team of nutritionists are here to help,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. “The Giant Co. understands the importance of bringing families together at the table to connect over a meal, including helping to prepare that meal or holiday treat together, too.”

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs age 6 and under will enjoy a story and create seasonal snacks to celebrate the fall and winter holidays. The complete schedule includes:

Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.: Caterpillar Grapes

Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Apple Nachos

Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.: Turkey Treat Cups

Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m.: Pumpkin Dip

Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.: French Toast with Pears and Honey Yogurt

Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.: Menorah Snack for Hanukkah

Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.: Apple & Pomegranate Wreath

Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.: Polar Bear Snacks

Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m.: New Year’s Fruit Rockets

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic, and then make a healthy yet seasonal snack. The schedule includes:

Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.: Turkey Face Sandwich

Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.: Apple Salsa with Homemade Cinnamon Chips

Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.: Chocolate Dipped Fruit Cornucopias

Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.: Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.: Melted Snowman Greek Yogurt Bark

Dec. 16 at 4p.m.: Avocado Tree Toast

Nutritionists will highlight Family Meals for adults on various dates and times. The schedule

includes:

Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.: Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.: Overnight Maple Apple Pie Slow Cooker Oatmeal

Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.: Pork Chops with Spiced Butternut Squash

Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.: Turkey Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.: Autumn Beef & Kale Stew

Nov. 28 at 8 pm.: Mexican Turkey Breakfast Pizza

Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.: Sheet Pan Chicken with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts

Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.: Winter Minestrone

Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.: Instant Pot Squash Mac & Cheese

Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.: Holiday Movie Night Snack Board

All classes are free to attend, but advance online registration is required for each class. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. Additionally, customers can earn 200 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class, according to the company.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.