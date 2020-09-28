The Giant Co. Takes Halloween Virtual

The Giant Co.'s team of nutritionists is helping kids of all ages create spooky snacks live via Zoom throughout the month of October. The virtual classes will take place every Monday and Wednesday, aiming to further the grocer's new brand platform, For Today's Table, which launched last month.

The classes are all free to attend, but advanced registration is necessary for both the Mini Chef Mornings (meant for children age 6 and under) and Junior Chef Creations (meant for children ages 7 to 18). Registration and a complete list of ingredients are available online.

“The Giant Co. and our new For Today’s Table brand platform is all about bringing families together at the table to connect over a meal. What better way to show the importance of gathering together than by cooking along with your kids via our free virtual classes?” said Kilene Knitter, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The Giant Co. “While fall activities and the Halloween season might look a little different this year, there are still plenty of fun and delicious food ideas to get the kids into a festive and healthy spirit all month long.”

The complete Mini Chef Mornings schedule is:

Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Witches Broomstick Snack

Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m.: Vampire Apple

Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m.: Strawberry Ghosts

Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m.: Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats in Mummy Mason Jars

The October Junior Chef Creations schedule is:

Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.: Mummy Apply Crypts

Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.: Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites

Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.: Bell Pepper Jack O’ Lantern

Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.: Chocolate Jack O’ Lantern Pumpkin Pancakes

Halloween costumes are encouraged for the Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 classes, and if shoppers register with their mailing address for those two classes by Oct. 11, families will receive a goodie box from the Philadelphia-based American Dairy Association Northeast.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.