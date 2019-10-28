Save A Lot Adds Amazon Services to Stores

Shoppers at Save A Lot discount grocery stores can now take advantage of two Amazon services. The retailer has rolled out Amazon PayCode, which allows customers to pay in cash for their Amazon purchases, and Amazon Hub Lockers, which provide customers a secure and convenient delivery option to pick up or return Amazon.com packages.

"We are focused on improving our customers' lives through innovation," said Ian Bone, senior director of corporate development at Save A Lot. "Our work with Amazon is only the first example of how Save A Lot is delivering unmatched value to our local communities with leading-edge technologies and strategic partnerships."

The services are starting now at a number of St. Louis Save A Lot locations, with plans to expand them to more than 400 stores across the country by the end of 2020. Shoppers wanting to pay in cash simply select Amazon PayCode at checkout, receive a QR code and reference that while paying in the store. As for Amazon Hub Locker, customers receive a barcode that they use to pick up the package during store hours.

Neither service has an additional cost. Amazon launched Amazon PayCode last month, giving shoppers the option of paying at 15,000 Western Union locations.

"This rollout demonstrates our intent to be the most convenient neighborhood grocery option for our customers," said Reid Tuenge, SVP, retail operations at Save A Lot. "By offering services like Amazon PayCode, we're helping to expand our customers' digital access — all in one convenient location. Not only can they pay for Amazon purchases either as a standalone transaction or as part of their regular grocery shop, but they can also pick up their packages securely in store."

Earth City Mo.-based Save A Lot has more than 1,300 corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. It's held by private equity firm Onex Corp. and is No. 29 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.