Save-A-Lot Laying Off Staff at New Corporate Headquarters

Save-a-Lot, which moved into new corporate headquarters in St. Ann, Mo., last month, is laying off up to 100 people in its corporate office, or about 1 percent of its 10,000-strong workforce, local news reports have revealed.

“We can confirm that a limited number of corporate job reductions were announced today impacting about 1 percent of our company-wide workforce,” the company said in a statement emailed to local press. “The reductions are mostly managerial and administrative positions. They do not include store level team members nor do they impact operations at our 1,300 stores.”

The layoffs are receiving some scrutiny due to the recent headquarters move, as the company promised to keep 500 jobs and add 60 more to receive state tax credits and a local property tax break, according to another local report. Save-a-Lot reportedly invested $8 million in its new 162,000-square-foot office space in St. Ann's Northwest Plaza, a mixed-use facility with both retail and office space that is a revamped shopping mall.

Save-a-Lot, which started as single store in Cahokia, Ill., owned by Bill Moran, has grown to more than 1,300 corporate and licensed stores in 36 states, the Caribbean and Central America. In 1993, the wholesaler/distributor Supervalu acquired the company, which it in turn sold in 2016 to the Canadian firm Onex Corp. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.