DoorDash Partners With Beyond Meat on Summer Grilling Kits

E-commerce platform DoorDash is helping consumers prepare for July 4th barbecue celebrations — without taking a last-minute trip to the grocery store — by partnering with Beyond Meat Inc., to offer plant-based grilling kits for delivery.

Featuring the Beyond Burger, the grilling kits also offer a custom grilling mitt, an apron, grilling tools, a bottle opener and a recipe card with custom dishes. The plant-based burger is crafted to look, cook and taste like beef while offering strong nutritional benefits such as 35% less fat, 35% less saturated fat, fewer calories and no cholesterol, compared with an 80/20 ground beef burger patty.

"This 4th of July weekend, we're excited to partner with DoorDash to further our mission to make plant-based options more accessible to all," said Rebecca Infusino, VP of retail sales at El Segundo, Calif.-based Beyond Meat. "There's nothing more classic and delicious than a perfectly grilled, juicy burger on a hot summer day. We've made this classic pastime even better this summer with the great taste and nutritional benefits of our newest Beyond Burger, and the unbeatable convenience of having it delivered to your BBQ in under an hour."

Starting July 1, the limited-edition kits will be available exclusively on DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated and curated by DoorDash. The kits are priced at $14.99, while supplies last, in 14 cities:

Baltimore

Chicago

Cincinnati

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Las Vegas

Los Gatos, Calif.

Minneapolis

San Diego

Tampa, Fl.

"We're thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to offer customers their favorite grilling essentials conveniently from DashMart," said Andrew Ladd, director of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. "At DoorDash we're committed to bringing customers all the best of their neighborhoods for every occasion, and as summer gets under way, we're excited to unveil this exclusive kit perfect for any barbecue while giving people access to the essentials they need on demand."

According to a national consumer survey conducted by New York-based DKC Analytics that polled 1,000 U.S. adults May 27-28: