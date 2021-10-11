Misfits Market Comes to California

Misfits Market, an online grocer focused on sustainability, affordability and accessibility, has launched in California, delivering to every ZIP code in the state. The nearly 40 million residents of the nation’s largest state now have access to Misfits’ organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday staples, and newly introduced dairy category, all at up to 40% off traditional grocery store prices.

Following the company’s $225 million Series C-1 funding round in September, Misfits Market has concentrated on national expansion and increasing its selection of items. The company aims to eradicate food deserts in America by 2025. With the rollout to California, Misfits Market now reaches 38,568 ZIP codes in the lower 48 states.

“Since launching Misfits Market in 2018, we’ve had a vision to deliver a complete – and better – online grocery experience nationwide, and everything we’ve done up until this point has been in service to that, whether building our own in-house technology to support our food value supply chain or expanding our supplier relationships to bring more products to customers,” noted Abhi Ramesh, CEO and founder of Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “We’re thrilled to officially bring Misfits Market to California, offering everyone in the state convenient access to quality food and grocery items at affordable prices.”

Since the company was founded in 2018, it has saved 225 million pounds of food, 70% of which would have been lost revenue for farmers and food producers. Misfits Market has delivered $155 million as a new stream of “rescue revenue” to farmers and producers in under three years while simultaneously eliminating unnecessary food waste. Among the California farming operations with which the company works are Jacobs Del Cabo, Homegrown Organics, Coke Farms, Misionero (Earth Greens), JAS Family Farms, 4earth, Liv Organic and Lakeside Organic Gardens.

“The amount of produce we throw away in California due to cosmetic reasons could feed the world, so we’ve been proud to eliminate millions of pounds of food waste annually in partnership with Misfits Market since we began supplying them almost three years ago,” said Dick Peixoto, owner/grower of Lakeside Organic Gardens, in Watsonville, Calif. “Misfits Market has been an excellent partner, focusing on our needs as we contend with challenges such as COVID, extreme weather, fires and labor shortages. As we continue to grow the best possible organic crops, we know Misfits Market will give us a fair return on our hard work and deliver our quality, nutritious food that isn’t cosmetically marketable to traditional grocery stores directly to their customers’ kitchens.”

As part of Misfits Market’s mission to be a complete online value grocer, and having already doubled the selection of grocery items available to customers in the past four months, the company now offers a dairy category for all Misfits Market shoppers. Items such as 25 hard and soft cheeses, with organic and plant-based options among them, and butter are now available, with additional products like milk, yogurt and eggs coming soon.

To order a Misfits Market box, customers simply create an account, build an order and have it delivered on a preferred delivery day, with no hidden membership or “convenience” fees, or tips, just a flat $5.50 shipping fee. Further, for every order shipped to California during November, Misfits Market will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal to Feeding America member food banks in California, with $1 helping to provide at least 10 meals secured by the country’s largest hunger relief organization on behalf of local member food banks.

Back in August, the company expanded to the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska and Oklahoma. It also delivers to Alabama; Arkansas; Colorado; Connecticut; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Idaho; Illinois; Indiana; Iowa; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Mississippi; Missouri; Nevada; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; North Carolina; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Vermont; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia; and Wisconsin.