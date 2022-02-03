Albertsons’ Group VP of Alcohol Wins Prestigious Wine Award

An Albertsons executive has become the first retailer to win a coveted wine award from The Institute of Masters of Wine. Curtis Mann, group VP of alcohol for the Idaho-based grocer, received the Taransaud Tonnellerie Wine Award for excellence in the production and handling of wine.

Specializing in wine for more than two decades, Mann was named a Master of Wine in 2021 based on his knowledge and tasting skills. According to the Institute of Masters of Wine, there are currently 418 Masters of Wine across 30 countries.

“For more than ten years, we have had the privilege to award a master of wine for their excellent knowledge in the production and handling of wine. Curtis is a tremendous asset to the wine industry, and incredibly deserving of the 2021 Taransaud Tonnellerie Award,” said Jacquelin de Pracomtal, the Institute of Masters of Wine’s VP.

Mann has elevated the wine experience for Albertsons’ customers by expanding wine offerings, creating a proprietary certification program for the retailer’s wine stewards and developing shopper programs like virtual tastings and in-person events. “Since Curtis joined Albertsons Cos. in 2020, he has made innumerable contributions to our wine and spirits department and has truly helped transform our stores into wine destinations,” remarked Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer for Albertsons Cos. “His mastery and passion for the craft are demonstrated daily in his role and underscore his team’s commitment to curating high-quality offerings for our customers.”

Mann received the Taransaud Tonnellerie Award at a recent awards ceremony in London.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.