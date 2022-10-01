Albertsons Reveals Shoppers’ Favorite Store Brands

Cookies, wine and mac and cheese are a few of the store brand items that earned recognition in Albertsons Cos.' first-ever Fresh Picks Exclusive Product Awards, a contest that asked customers to vote on their favorite Albertsons Own Brand products across seven categories.

The contest launched October of last year, and Albertsons announced the winners this month, with each winner being featured in exclusive deals, loyalty offers and recipe content all month long.

“As more meals are eaten at home, we're always looking for ways to inspire our loyal shoppers," said Katie Ceclan, VP of brand marketing. "From quick and easy dinners to go-to snacks, the Fresh Picks Awards are an exciting way to celebrate our fan-favorite Own Brands products and provide inspiration in the kitchen."

The winners were chosen among the top-rated Own Brands portfolio products, which make up 12 private brands that are exclusive to Albertsons and its more than 20 banners such as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Acme. The full list of categories, winners and runners-up include:

'Treat Yourself' Combo: For the moments when you deserve that special combination to treat yourself. Winner: Signature Select Ice Cream + Fresh Baked Signature Select Chocolate Chip Cookies Runner Up: Signature Select Cheesecake + Its a HeadSnapper Wine Prosecco

Go-To Easy Meal: When you're running short on time and need to get a delicious, but quick meal on the table. Winner: Signature Select Pasta & Signature Select Pasta Sauce Runner Up: Signature Cafe Deli Rotisserie Chicken

Good For You Favorite: Select products that are good and good for you. Winner: O Organics Salads and O Organics Veggies Runner Up: Open Nature Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Grab-And-Go: On the go snacks that are your go-to. Winner: O Organics Popcorn Runner Up: Open Nature Cheese Crisps

Kid Favorites: Kid- and parent-approved products that will ensure your kids are satisfied. Winner: Signature Select Mac & Cheese Runner Up: Lucerne Family Size Cheeses

Breakfast Nosh: The perfect morning kick-start products for the most important meal of the day. Winner: Signature Select Bacon Runner Up: O Organics Cage Free Eggs

Adult Beverage: Products reserved for only the adults. Winner: Signature Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Runner Up: O Organics Coffee



CVS, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and other retailers run annual contests to engage with their shoppers and choose their favorites in competitions like this, bringing more attention to the quality of store brand items.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.