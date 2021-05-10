Consumers to Vote on Favorite Albertsons Own Brand Items

Albertsons is asking for consumers to vote for their favorite Own Brand products this month, rolling out a social media campaign and poll with Buzzfeed. The first-ever Fresh Picks Product Awards program from the company pulls together some of the top-rated customer-reviewed private-brand products to be voted on, with winners including a favorite overall product to be named in January 2022.

In February, the retailer had its associates select their favorite private-brand products , with the most coveted item being its Signature Reserve Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. That premium treat is up again in the contest, paired with a bouquet of Debi Lilly Design Flowers, under the best Treat Yourself combo of products.

Albertsons has more than 12,000 Own Brand products in its portfolio, including store brands Lucerne, Open Nature, Signature Reserve and O Organics. Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands awarded Albertsons its Retailer of the Year recognition last year.

The Fresh Picks Product Awards voting period is open now until Oct. 30, and consumers can vote for four nominees in seven categories. Once the winners are named, consumers will be able to access the winners via special loyalty offers, through recipes and other promotions. Consumers can go here to vote and follow updates on Albertsons social media accounts.

A breakdown of the products and categories under consideration by Albertsons shoppers in the Fresh Picks Product Awards is as follows:

Treat Yourself Combo: Signature Select Cheesecakes + Headsnapper Prosecco Primo Taglio Cheese + Open Nature Pita Chips Signature Reserve Sea Salt Caramels + Debi Lilly design flowers Signature Select Ice cream + Cookies (specifically the cookies baked in-store)

Go-To Easy Meal: Open Nature Savory Skillets Meals Signature Select Pasta & Sauce WaterfrontBistro Shrimp Signature Cafe Rotisserie Chicken

Good-For-You Favorite: O Organics or Open Nature Plant-based Patties and Grinds Open Nature Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza Open Nature Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts O Organics Salads and Veggies

Grab-and-Go: Signature Farms snacking tomatoes O Organics Trail Mix O Organics Popcorn Open Nature High Protein Cheese Crisps

Kid Favorites : Lucerne Family Size Cheese O Organics Applesauce Pouches O Organics Chocolate Milk Chugs Signature Select Mac & Cheese

: Breakfast Nosh: Open Nature and Organics Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives (Open Natural Almond Milk, O Organics Soy) Signature Select Bacon O Organics Cage Free Eggs Open Nature Granola

Adult Bevvy: Signature Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Soleil Sparkling Water O Organics Coffee O Organics Italian Soda



Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.