Natural Grocers Launches Store-Brand Promo

To introduce shoppers to its array of store-brand items, Natural Grocers is holding a scavenger hunt-themed promotion. Available to loyalty program members, the fall campaign includes purchase rewards across several categories, with incentives for more and different products.

For example, whenever loyalty card customers buy a store-brand product from three categories, they earn a $2 reward. If buying from all five categories, the reward is $5.

"Over the past few years, we have greatly expanded our in-house label with a variety of delicious and healthy products, and we enjoy coming up with creative and interactive ways for our customers to discover their new favorite items," said Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers' VP of marketing. "We had a lot of engagement during our first spring scavenger hunt earlier this year, and new to our fall program, we've made it even easier to earn rewards. We look forward to seeing which new products people want to try during the Autumn Scavenger Hunt.”

The retailer offers a line of more than 750 private label items. A full listing of the Natural Grocers store brand portfolio is available on the retailer’s website.

With more than 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.