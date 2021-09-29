Natural Grocers Shows Off 7th Store in Missouri

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is offering its natural and organic products at affordable prices to more Missourians with the opening of its Springfield store in the Show Me State on Sept. 29 at 3333 South Glenstone Avenue.

This is the company’s seventh location in Missouri. Earlier this year, Jefferson City, Mo., also welcomed Natural Grocers to its community. Additionally, in October, the organic and natural grocery retailer will reportedly celebrate the recent relocation of its Columbia, Mo., store, which originally opened in September 2011, to a space that the company says will serve the community even better than the original.

Eco-conscious Natural Grocers applied a contemporary layout to its new Springfield store, which includes sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations like nontoxic building materials and 100% LED lighting for a lighter environmental footprint.

With the inclusion of the Cottage Wine and Craft Beer shop, expected in October, Springfield customers can enjoy a top-shelf selection of organic and biodynamic wines, craft beers, and alcoholic seltzers and kombuchas.

After the completion of Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHC) training program, customers will also be able to take advantage of free, one-on-one personalized health-coaching sessions to support their wellness journeys.

As always, Natural Grocers provides its communities access to 100% organic produce; organic and natural groceries, including 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats; 100% free-range eggs and 100% pasture-based dairy; 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods; dietary supplements; body care; and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers' strict product standards prohibit hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives in the groceries it carries.

Shoppers looking to eat healthier and improve their wellness during the pandemic helped lift sales and profits at Natural Grocers during its third quarter ended June 30. The retailer said that operating income increased 5.4% to $7 million, while net income increased 7.3% to $5 million. Daily average same-store sales decreased 3.6%, but daily average same-store sales on a two-year stacked basis increased 11.9%. Net sales decreased 2.4% to $258.6 million. Also, diluted earnings per share were 22 cents, compared with 21 cents in the prior year.

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers is celebrating the grand opening of its Springfield location with the following:

A Grand-Opening Prize Contest: From Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, customers will have the chance to win such prizes as an Aventon e-bike, a Vitamix blender, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and a Cuisinart food processor. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Special Grand-Opening Discounts: Customers can take advantage of deals through Oct. 28 on select 100% organic produce, pantry staples and store-branded products. Members of the retailer's{N}power loyalty program will receive exclusive pricing on free-range eggs. Opening discounts are extended an additional month, with more sale items available from Oct. 29 through Nov. 28.

With more than 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.