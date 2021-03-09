Natural Grocers Raises $800K for Community Hunger Relief

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., which has raised more than $800,000 since August 2020 to combat food insecurity, is launching new efforts to assist local food banks.

In September, the natural and organic retailer is offering free limited-edition reusable shopping bags with a purchase and continues its 20-year practice of donating 5 cents to a local food bank every time a customer uses a reusable bag to shop. Also this month, Natural Grocers will donate $2 for every Ladybug Zip Pouch brand of reusable bag sold, as a way to encourage sustainable shopping and provide hunger relief.

Another donation drive is coming up this fall and holiday season. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, shoppers can give $1, $5 or $10 at the register to help those in their communities who are facing food insecurity.

"When we say we are here to serve our communities, we mean all of our community members, not just people who shop with us. Our parents taught us that it's our responsibility to support people who are experiencing food insecurity by providing them with the food they need to be healthy and active members of their communities," said Kemper Isely, chairman and co-president. "Our fundraising efforts will always be part of our in-store programs.”

