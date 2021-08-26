Natural Grocers Honors Organic Harvest Month in September

In honor of Organic Harvest Month in September, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is renewing its fundraising partnership with nonprofit Beyond Pesticides. The retailer will also provide its customers with discounts on organic products, free nutrition education experiences, and, for {N}power loyalty program members, free reusable shopping bags.

In 2020, Natural Grocers teamed up with Washington, D.C.-based Beyond Pesticides, an advocacy and grass-roots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. The resulting Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods campaign raises awareness and directly contributes funds to reduce the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and to promote organic practices in public spaces, making them safer for the community and pollinators.

With the goal of raising $100,000 for the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods campaign, the fundraising efforts include the following:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag (retail $1.99 ) sold.

Customers can donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register at 161 stores in 20 states to fund the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods projects in communities where Natural Grocers operates.

Customers can also win Natural Grocers gift cards next month. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, three customers will each win one $100 gift card by visiting @NaturalGrocers on Instagram and following the simple instructions on the giveaway post.

On Sept. 16-18, shoppers can then save up to 45% on more than 20 organic customer favorites such as ice cream, fruit juices, coffee, frozen fruit and essential oils. Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will receive these special perks during the same time period:

$5 off a one-time purchase of $66 or more.

off a one-time purchase of or more. Free Organic Harvest Month limited-edition reusable shopping bag with purchase .

To better educate the public on organics, Natural Grocers will also conduct virtual classes during Organic Harvest Month. For example, its “Organics: Rooted in Life” class will feature Geoff Brokx, Natural Grocers' nutrition and quality standards specialist, discussing the human, environmental and economic benefits of organic agriculture. The class will be available starting Sept. 1.

Consumers looking for meal ideas can visit Natural Grocers' recipe library for organic recipes, including two new recipes: Gluten-Free Garden Veggie Pasta, and Corn and Green Chili Chowder.

Natural Grocers sells only USDA certified 100% organic produce and has been active since its founding in promoting and protecting the integrity of the organic label. All stores are Certified Organic Food Handlers and are inspected annually by an organic certifying agency to ensure they are only using organic-approved processes and cleaning products. This certification, plus the company's commitment to selling only 100% Certified Organic Produce, helps to ensure its integrity from farm to basket to table.

Followers of Natural Grocer’s Instagram account can also get virtual behind-the-scenes looks at some organic brands who all meet the regenerative and sustainable standards required to make it to the retailer’s shelves.

Earlier this month, Natural Grocers reported its Q3 earnings. For the quarter ended June 30, the retailer said operating income increased 5.4% to $7 million; net income increased 7.3% to $5 million. Daily average same-store sales decreased 3.6% but daily average same-store sales on a two-year stacked basis increased 11.9%. Net sales decreased 2.4% to $258.6 million, and diluted earnings per share were 22 cents compared to 21 cents in the prior year.

With 161 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.