Natural Grocers to Mark Earth Day by Urging Shoppers to Ditch Pesticides

This month, in honor of Earth Day, Natural Grocers launched its fourth annual Ladybug Love campaign. Spotlighting insects that play a key role in food supply stability, as well as regenerative farming practices using ladybugs and other beneficial insects instead of synthetic pesticides to control pests, the campaign features fundraising efforts supporting nonprofit partner Beyond Pesticides, a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag exclusively for members of the retailer’s{N}power loyalty program, flash sales, discounts and more.

Natural Grocers’ long-term partnership with Washington, D.C.-based Beyond Pesticides raises community awareness and directly contributes to local parks, schools and businesses converting their outdoor spaces to pesticide-free zones. The multifaceted fundraising efforts of the Ladybug Love campaign, with the aim of raising $250,000, are as follows:

Ladybug Love Pledge: Natural Grocers encourages customers to take or renew the pledge to refrain from using lawn and garden chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects, and to support 100% organic produce. Customers can sign the pledge online. Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love Pledge signed, whether it’s a first-time signer or a renewed pledge, through April 30. {N}power members who make or renew their pledges through April 15 will also get $1 off their purchases on Earth Day, April 22.

Additional Fundraising Efforts: Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register at 161 stores in 20 states to fund the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods projects in communities where Natural Grocers operates. The retailer will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides for every $2.99 Ladybug Zip Pouch reusable bag sold.

Discounts, {N}power Flash Sales, Sweepstakes and More: Earth Day Deals will be offered April 22–24 on such eco-friendly products as Stasher reusable silicone bags, Hydro Flask, Seventh Generation cleaning products, Endangered Species Chocolate, Kicking Horse Coffee and Green Goblin vinegar weed killer.

All {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag with their purchases for the duration of the campaign. {N}power members who shop April 22–24 will automatically be entered to win a 20-ounce Natural Grocers Branded Hydro Flask, with more than 800 {N}power members able to win. Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards — one $500 company-wide grand prize, plus $100 gift card prize at each store — by filling out an entry form at their local store or in the April 2021 good4u Health Hotline magazine.

They can also count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2021 Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers must simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 24. A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner. During April 22–24, {N}power members will also experience exclusive daily doorbuster deals on select fan-favorite products, with a limit of two each:

April 22: $3.99 pasture-raised eggs

April 23: $3.99 pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives

April 24: $1.99 Natural Grocers Brand Organic chocolate bars

Nutrition Education: Shoppers can watch Natural Grocers “Earth Day Hacks & Facts” video for easy Earth-friendly home and garden tips and check out the special-edition “Use This, Not That” recommendations on clean and green household essentials in the April 2021 good4u Health Hotline.

{N}power, Natural Grocers’ loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features.