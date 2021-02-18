Natural Grocers Celebrates Home State

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was co-founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Golden, Colorado, with a dream of making a healthy lifestyle accessible for all. In honor of operating for more than 60 years in the Mountain State, the retailer is kicking off its first-ever Celebrate Colorado program on March 3, aka 303 Day.

From March 3 through March 14, Celebrate Colorado will include the following at all locations in the state:

Colorado-Themed Freebies: On March 3 , the first 500 customers at each store will receive a free limited-edition Colorado -themed reusable shopping bag filled with samples from Colorado brands. Throughout the promotion, all customers will receive a free limited-edition Colorado -themed sticker, while supplies last.

Buy Local & Save: Throughout the promotion, discounts of up to 33% on more than 200 Colorado-made products will be made available through {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program.

Shop Local & Win: Throughout the promotion, {N}power members will have the chance to win an Aventon E-Bike ( $1,399 value), a custom Meier Snowboard ( $995 value) and a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. For every five Colorado -made products purchased, {N}power members will automatically be entered to win.

"From Durango to Denver to Fort Collins, Colorado has had an unmistakable impact on Natural Grocers and the Isely family," noted Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "When our parents started the company here, they never would have imagined that their dream of providing healthy foods and nutrition education to their community would stretch as far as 160 communities in 20 states. This has only been possible because our communities closest to home have embraced us. We endeavor to give back to our communities every day, and we are excited to Celebrate Colorado together."

Based in Lakewood, Natural Grocers has expanded to 41 stores in Colorado alone, and employs more than 1,700 good4u crew members in its home state. The natural and organic grocery retailer carries an extensive inventory of Colorado brands, including more than 2,500 products from companies such as Birch Benders, WishGarden, Bobo's, Hope Foods, Outside the Bread Box, Lily's Sweets, Tilvee, Clean Well and Sweetwood Smokehouse, as well as its own branded products.

Last year, Natural Grocers celebrated its 65th anniversary over three full days in August, an event that allowed shoppers to enter a sweepstakes, take advantage of discounts, enjoy free treats, help raise money for food banks, and more.

Meanwhile, the specialty retailer recently experienced a strong first quarter. Compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company's net sales in first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended Dec. 31, 2020 increased $35.0 million, or 15.2%, to $265.0 million, driven by a $29.2 million increase in comparable- store sales and a $5.8 million increase in new store sales.

Natural Grocers is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.