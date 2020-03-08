Natural Grocers to Mark 65th Anniversary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage plans to celebrate its upcoming 65th anniversary over three full days, Aug 13-15 – an event billed as highlighting the retailer’s history “of empowering their communities to take charge of their health, … providing free, life-changing nutrition education, and …offering nutritionally sound, sustainably produced foods at Always Affordableprices.”

As this year’s anniversary coincides with what would have been the 99th birthday of Natural Grocers co-founder Margaret Isely, a big fan of chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, shoppers can expect birthday and ice cream references throughout the celebration, during which all 159 Natural Grocers stores across 20 states will hold sweepstakes and contests featuring more than 1,700 prizes, including a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek, in addition to discounts of up to 50% off on more than 60 popular items throughout the store, free frozen desserts (Aug. 13 only), free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bars (for members of the grocer’s {N}power loyalty program only) and limited-edition reusable bags, an Aug. 13 “Cooking with Health Crusader” virtual demonstration via YouTube, a photo contest, and more.

“As the second and third generation of Iselys to operate Natural Grocers, we are honored to preserve the legacy our parents created as leaders in the organic and natural food industry,” noted Kemper Isely, co-president of the Lakewood, Colorado-based company. “Since the beginning, we’ve been rooted in health and have looked toward our founding principles when making business decisions that impact our crew and our customers. In turn, we have been embraced by our communities and for that, we are thankful. We are excited to celebrate sixty-five years of healthy living with our valued customers.”

To enter the sweepstakes, customers can fill out the form in the August 2020 good4u Health Hotline magazine, available in-store and via delivery, and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 to enter for a chance to win. Besides the Crosstrek or $30,000 cash, provided by C20 Pure Coconut Water, company-wide prizes include a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, a Yeti Cooler, a Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender and a Stand Up Paddle Board, while each store will offer a $65 Natural Grocers gift card, a Fitbit Inspire, a Natural Grocers Wood Cutting Board, a Kids Animal Rolling Backpack and a bag of Natural Grocers Brand Products, among other items.

Additionally, Natural Grocers will donating 1% of all sales on Aug. 13 to community food banks, as well as giving customers the opportunity to donate $1, $5, or $10 at checkout during August.

The grocer noted that it was holding a three-day event instead of the usual one-day celebration to keep store visitors safe during the coronavirus by ensuring fewer people in the stores, as well as practicing other social-distancing procedures, such as requiring face coverings. There will also be a special anniversary shopping hour exclusively for seniors (those age 60 and older), pregnant women and people with underlying health risks on Friday, Aug. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 am.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.