Natural Grocers to Debut ‘Art of Burgering’

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold its first annual Art of Burgering celebration throughout the month of July, featuring better-for-you ingredients from its stores, plus Traeger Grill giveaways, special loyalty program member discounts, food bank donations, weekly recipes, grilling tips and more.

Customers have three chances during July to win a Traeger Grill:

The July good4u Health Hotline Magazine, available in-store and via delivery, features burgers sprinkled throughout the pages that consumers can count, and then fill out the form and drop it off at a Natural Grocers store by July 31 for a chance to win. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winners, with a grand prize of a Traeger Pro 575 WiFi Pellet Grill, while 10 runner-ups will win a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.

Between July 1 and July 31, members of Natural Grocers’ {N}power loyalty program will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Traeger Pro 575 WiFi Pellet Grill every time they buy a combination of any three products featured in the retailer’s July 9-15 Feed Your Family of 4 Burgers for Under $12 promotion, one of several special Art of Burgering members-only discounts offered during July. Members can also enter online. The other discounts are July 2-8: 10% off burger condiments; July 16-22: The Art of S’morgering, in which members purchase four select s’more ingredients and receive an additional 50 cents off; and July 30-Aug. 5: 10% off cheese and cheese alternatives.

Also between July 1 and July 31, consumers can take photos of their burger creations, post them to Instagram, follow @NaturalGrocers, #TheArtOfBurgering and tag Natural Grocers and four friends in the caption. Every post gives shoppers a chance to win a Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill . Natural Grocers will select an entry that it believes best captures the Art of Burgering to win the grand prize. Further, one burger post will be chosen each week of July to be featured on the retailer’s Instagram feed and receive a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.

Beginning the week of June 29, the company will release a new burger recipe online:

Week of June 29: Guacamole Bacon Burger

Week of July 6: Cherry Surprise Bison Burger

Week of July 13: Spicy Black Bean Burger with Chili Lime Aioli

Week of July 20: Mushroom Bacon Venison Burger

Week of July 27: Pepper-Crusted Bacon Cheeseburger

For each limited-edition Art of Burgering reusable bag sold during July for $1.99 apiece, Natural Grocers will donate $1 in the form of gift cards to local food banks.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 157 stores in 20 states. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.