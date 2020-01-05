Grilling Season Is Not Canceled

Just as there’s a greater variety of foods being grilled these days, there are more and different ways to cook meat over flame and smoke.

According to the Arlington, Va.-based Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, the majority of grill owners (61%) use gas grills, while the tried-and-true classic charcoal grill is used by 49% of grill owners, a number that’s actually up 4% since 2017, suggesting that people enjoy taking their time to use this outdoor method.

There are new types of grills that are attracting the attention of grilling aficionados, too. The survey found that 9% of grill owners have a natural gas grill, while 3% said they have a wood pellet grill.

The pellet grill has been getting some attention lately. The Food Network listed it as one of the top trends of 2020 because of its ease of use, “clean” way of cooking food, and the fact that people can use it to grill and smoke at the same time. (There’s even a name for this type of grillers: pellet heads.)

Indoor grilling is also catching on among year-round grilled-food fans. In addition to special built-in grilling cooktops, stand-alone, fumeless indoor grills are available from brands like Breville, Phillips and T-Fal.

While grocery stores might not sell indoor grills or larger outdoor grills, most do offer grilling supplies and accessories, from bags of charcoal and smoking chips to skewers, tongs and grill mitts.