2020 Retail Meat Review: Robust Sales With Plant-Based Products Gaining Ground

Despite the growth of plant-based alternatives, grocery retailers are still bullish on animal proteins.

And that confidence appears to be growing, according to the results of Progressive Grocer’s exclusive survey of supermarket operators.

Nearly half (48%) of retailers responding to PG’s survey said that their meat sales rose during 2019, up from 42% a year ago. In a sign that the economy has improved for consumers, only 9% of respondents told us that their meat sales declined in the past year, compared with 27% the year prior.

For 2020, 66% of retailers responding to the survey say that they anticipate their meat sales to increase this year, with the rest expecting sales to remain constant and none predicting a decrease.

Kent Horejsi, meat manager and buyer for El Rancho Market, in Pismo Beach, Calif., says that his store’s meat sales are projected to grow by 5% in 2020.