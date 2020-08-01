Kroger Unveils Plant-Based Meat Private Brand

The Kroger Co. is rolling out Simple Truth Emerge: Plant Based Fresh Meats, an expansion of the grocer's natural and organic private brand. The new line offers fresh, pea-based meatless burger patties and grinds, an addition to the grocer's plant-based options that it added in September.

The Simple Truth Emerge products are free of GMOs, dairy, gluten and soy, with 20 grams of pea-based protein per serving. They're intended to be cooked similar to meat on the grill or in a pan, and they can be found in the packaged traditional meat case.

"Kroger continues to be at the intersection of plant-based curiosity and culinary innovation. As more of our customers explore and embrace a flexitarian lifestyle, Simple Truth Emerge is a fresh innovation that provides a flavorful meat alternative that cooks comparably," said Gil Phipps, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands. "Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop or what you like to eat. And Simple Truth Emerge is an illustration of the commitment that Kroger has to providing our 11 million daily customers with new choices that fit their evolving eating styles and preferences."

Kroger has also invested in plant-based meats with a 16-week merchandising test at 60 stores across two markets to measure the sales and engagement impact of adding plant-based meat sets within the traditional meat set. The test, in conjunction with the Plant Based Foods Association, launched in December and continues today.

The grocer has big plans for 2020 as well, with plans to launch 50 additional Simple Truth Plant Based products during the year. All products will have easy-to-identify packaging, featuring a distinct plant-based icon that helps customers locate the items as they navigate through store aisles or online.

Through Jan. 22, Kroger banners are hosting a natural and organic sales promotion, featuring Simple Truth products, 5 times digital coupons offering more than $100 in customer savings and in-store food sampling events.

