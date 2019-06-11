Kroger Unveils 'Fresh for Everyone' Rebrand

The Kroger Co. had hinted at a major announcement during its Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange this week, but it's what the company is calling a "brand transformation campaign" that's getting the most attention.

The grocer's updated logo, new tagline — Fresh for Everyone — animation and more are the brainchild of Kroger and its first creative agency of record, DDB New York, which was brought on board in July.

“Kroger’s new brand launch is a unifying framework for our seamless shopping experience that is designed to deepen our connection with customers and associates today and into the future, support our business transformation, and provide an elevated creative approach,” said Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s EVP and COO. “Kroger chose Fresh for Everyone as our leading brand message because it is inclusive, clear and memorable, and supports our vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift."

The new logo retains the primary brand color, blue, with a similar shape and movement, and the new tagline is meant to represent "Kroger's uniquely egalitarian American brand," according to the company. It signifies that everyone should have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food.