Kroger Names New Ad Agency

The Kroger Co. has chosen DDB New York as its first-ever creative agency of record (AOR) to develop a refreshed, stronger brand identity for the company and its three-year Restock Kroger initiative. The grocer noted its transition to an omnichannel retailer focused on four components of Store, Delivery, Pickup and Ship as one of the reasons for bringing DDB on board following a competitive AOR search.

"DDB New York stood out for its creativity, passion for our business and industry, and collaborative spirit," explained Mandy Rassi, Kroger's head of brand building. "Consumers make 221 food-related decisions a day. A standout brand and narrative will drive more customers to choose Kroger more often via any channel. Kroger and DDB will work together to cut through the 'sea of sameness' that has arisen in grocery retail advertising, thereby supporting our transformation as a company."

Other clients of DDB Worldwide include Mars, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's, Volkswagen, and the U.S. Army.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers.