Press enter to search
Close search

Kroger Ends the Sale of E-Cigarettes

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kroger Ends the Sale of E-Cigarettes

By Abby Kleckler - 10/07/2019
Kroger Ends the Sale of E-Cigarettes
The Kroger Co. will sell through its current e-cigarette inventory before removing them from the shelves

The Kroger Co. will no longer sell e-cigarettes, according to a company release sent to Progressive Grocer

"Kroger is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations, due to the mounting questions and increasingly complex regulatory environment associated with these products. The company will exit this category after selling through its current inventory," the company representative wrote. 

Kroger isn't the first grocer to make similar moves in the past month as federal regulatory and health concerns swirl regarding the products. In September, Walmart revealed that it would stop selling e-cigarettes, while last week, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets said it would no longer sell any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping products. 

Employing nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Schnucks to End Tobacco Sales

Smoking products ‘contradict our core mission,’  CEO says

Walmart to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Walmart to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Vaping-related lung illnesses have been on the rise

Kroger Planning Management Job Cuts

Grocery giant aims to control costs amid heated competition

Kroger Launching Plant-Based Concept

​​​​​​​First-of-its-kind test places plant-based meats within conventional meat department

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Walmart to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes
Health & Wellness
Walmart to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Kroger Is Bringing 'Super Produce' to More Stores