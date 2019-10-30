Paula Ginnett Succeeding Jerry Clontz as Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President

The president of the Kroger Co. Mid-Atlantic division, Jerry Clontz is retiring after more than 48 years with the company, and will be succeeded on Nov. 1 by Paula Ginnett, currently a VP.

“Jerry has been an outstanding leader and colleague over his nearly five decades with the organization,” said Mike Donnelly, EVP and COO at Cincinnati-based Kroger, of Clontz. “His passion for both people and results has been exemplified throughout his career. We applaud his mentorship and development of associates and teams across our family of companies.”

In 1971, Clontz joined Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger since 2014, as a bagger in North Carolina. He then rose through the ranks, holding such retail roles as store manager, store director and field specialist. He became a district manager in 1991, and three years later was promoted to regional director.

In 1997, Clontz was named a regional VP. During his time at Harris Teeter, he aided the chain’s expansion to several markets, among them Washington, D.C.; northern Virginia; southern Maryland; and coastal Delaware. While Clontz was SVP of operations, a role he took on in 2007, Harris Teeter opened 79 new stores. In 2017, he was appointed to his current role.