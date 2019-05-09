Kroger Reveals Plant-Based Simple Truth Products

Kroger reported in its its 2019 food trends outlook that an increasing number of U.S. consumers, especially Millennials and women, are following a flexitarian diet. Nearly one-third of the country's population is integrating more plant-based foods into their lifestyles and reducing their daily meat and dairy intake, the retailer noted.

"Kroger's commitment to innovating and creating new plant-based food mirrors the growing number of customers exploring meat and dairy alternatives," said Nicole Davis, Kroger's senior category strategy and innovation manager for Our Brands. "Taste is and will always be our No. 1 focus, and you can expect Kroger to continue to invest in this category, as we are committed to providing our customers with products that support their eating preferences and health-and-wellness goals."

Bruce Friedrich, executive director of the Good Food Institute, observed that Kroger’s new product line “is clear proof that plant-based foods have truly gone mainstream.”

For his part, Phipps noted that Kroger is at the intersection of plant-based curiosity and culinary innovation. “Our customers are really open right now to exploring plant-based alternatives, and we're responding with our new collection," he added.

Simple Truth Plant Based products will arrive every month from now into 2020. According to Kroger, the collection will include easy-to-identify packaging that features a distinct icon that will help customers locate the items as they navigate through store aisles or when shopping online.

The entire Simple Truth portfolio includes more than 1,550 natural and organic products, with new items launching monthly.

Employing nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.