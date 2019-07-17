Press enter to search
Plant-Based Foods Sales See Double-Digit Growth: Report

Plant-Based Foods Sales See Double-Digit Growth: Report

07/17/2019
Plant-Based Foods Sales See Double-Digit Growth: Report
Milk and meat alternative products top the chart in terms of sales, according to data commissioned from SPINS by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods have risen 11 percent in the past year, bringing the total plant-based market value to $4.5 billion, according to data from the Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA). During this same period, the total U.S. retail food market increased only 2 percent in dollar sales and showed flat unit sales, demonstrating that plant-based foods are a key growth driver for retailers nationwide, the research indicated.

The top drivers of plant-based sales are still plant-based milks; plant-based dairy such as cheese, yogurt and ice cream; and plant-based meats, the data noted.

