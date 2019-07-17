Plant-Based Foods Sales See Double-Digit Growth: Report

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods have risen 11 percent in the past year, bringing the total plant-based market value to $4.5 billion, according to data from the Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA). During this same period, the total U.S. retail food market increased only 2 percent in dollar sales and showed flat unit sales, demonstrating that plant-based foods are a key growth driver for retailers nationwide, the research indicated.

The top drivers of plant-based sales are still plant-based milks; plant-based dairy such as cheese, yogurt and ice cream; and plant-based meats, the data noted.

