Progressive Grocer Names Best Products: 'Plant-Based' Makes a Bold Statement

Taste will always reign supreme. If no one finds a new product appetizing, it doesn’t stand a chance.

But taste alone isn’t enough anymore. Consumers are increasingly being drawn to products that reflect their feelings about how food should be made, and how the folks who made it behave as citizens of the world. A product that tastes great but isn’t sustainably sourced may alienate enough consumers to doom a launch to failure.

This is being demonstrated in greater numbers by the entries in Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Picks contest, with packaging claims like non-GMO, free-from statements and environmentally conscious brand stories among the hundreds of SKUs that crossed our desks this year.

And the tide of plant-based products continues to rise. While animal proteins are still making a strong showing, innovation around plant-based foods is accelerating.

And it’s not necessarily because veganism is growing. In fact, the demand for plant-based products is largely being driven by a rise in the number of flexitarians — consumers who historically eat animal proteins but are looking to reduce their consumption of meat and traditional dairy for various reasons, including health and concern for the environment.