2018 Editors' Picks Award Winners

Progressive Grocer's 2018 Editors Picks' entries were judged on taste, innovation, functionality, overall value and suitability for the mainstream grocery channel. All products entered were introduced between May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018, including fresh food; center store; frozen foods; dairy.; deli; bakery (fresh and commercial baked goods); alcoholic/nonalcoholic beverages; candy/gum/confections; health, beauty and wellness; vitamins and supplements; personal care; paper products; cleaning products; implements; housewares; gadgets; pet food/pet care; general merchandise; households supplies; and more.

Only products designed for sale in retail food stores and national release in the supermarket channel were considered. Retailer private label/store-brand products, store equipment, fixtures or packaging applications/materials were not accepted.

In total, 105 food products and 15 nonfood items were selected as winners, with some grouped for review purposes. Download a list of the winners with pictures and the judges' impressions here.