Bristol Farms Adding Plant-based Meat to Butcher Counter

Bristol Farms' upcoming location in Yorba Linda will feature plant-based meats and entrees at the butcher counter, the first in the country to do so, according to Before the Butcher, which will supply the store with plant-based chicken burgers and breakfast sausage, as well as items like no-meat taco mix, vegetarian meat loaf, vegetarian stuffed cabbage, chorizo-stuffed potatoes and a Mediterranean meatless patty made by Bristol Farms' chefs using Before the Butcher’s ground products.

The milestone reflects the rapidly growing popularity of plant-based meats – including a 23 percent surge in U.S. retail sales in the August 2017-August 2018 time period, along with analyst estimates that nearly 12 percent of U.S. households now purchase plant-based meat, according to Nielsen data.

Before the Butcher has sold exclusively in the foodservice channel, and independent grocer Bristol Farms is its first move into retail. The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based company will debut its Uncut brand of 100 percent plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free burgers in frozen food cases in major markets later this quarter, including beef, chicken and turkey burgers and breakfast sausage.