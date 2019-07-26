Rising Number of Consumers Identify as Flexitarian: Study

Plant-based alternatives won't be the demise of traditional meat, according to new data from Nielsen. The study shows that 98 percent of meat alternative buyers also purchase meat, and they do so more than the average meat buyer.

Flexitarians, defined by Nielsen as medium and heavy buyers of meat and meat alternatives, account for 37 percent of meat-alternative buyers, and they spend $643 on meat every year. The average meat buyer, meanwhile, spends $478 per year.

The percentage of U.S. households buying meat alternatives increased 1.6 percent in the past year, to 21.6 percent.